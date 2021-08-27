3.9 magnitude quake strikes near Bakersfield

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Friday 22 miles from Bakersfield. (U.S. Geological Survey)

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake was reported Friday morning at 5:34 a.m. Pacific time 22 miles from Bakersfield, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 24 miles from Tehachapi, 28 miles from California City, 32 miles from Arvin and 33 miles from Lamont. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 3.7 miles.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three year data sample.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.