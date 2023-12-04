Fun isn’t something you can scientifically measure, but that hasn’t stopped researchers at WalletHub from trying.

The personal finance website has released a list of the “Most Fun Cities in America,” and three California cities, San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles made the top 20.

WalletHub ranked more than 180 cities on 65 factors including the number of attractions, restaurant diversity, bars per capita, the number of amusement parks and sports venues and costs. Cities were then scored on a 100-point scale.

Las Vegas ranked #1 with a score of 71.38 followed by Orlando (62.42), Miami (55.91) and Atlanta (55.73). San Francisco landed at number five with 53.35 points.

“Sin City is known for partying, and it’s one of the only cities in our study where public drinking is allowed in most or all places – whether that’s a plus or not will depend on your personality, though,” WalletHub said in its report. “When it comes to activities, Vegas unsurprisingly has the largest number of casinos in the country. But it’s also renowned for its performers, especially when it comes to music. The city has a very high number of music festivals and music venues relative to others.”

San Diego (48.33) was 16th and Los Angeles (47.01) was 20th.

Los Angeles ranked first in restaurants per capita and number of attractions but received lower marks for other metrics like festivals per capita, playgrounds per capita and average beer price.  

Overall rank for Los Angeles: 20th

  • 20th – Festivals per Capita
  • 1st – Restaurants per Capita
  • 37th – Playgrounds per Capita
  • 25th – Parkland Acres per Capita
  • 6th – Dance Clubs per Capita
  • 1st – Number of Attractions
  • 80th – Avg. Beer Price

One Southern California city landed near the bottom of the list. With a score of just 20.20, Oxnard ranked 180th out of 182. It seems beautiful coastlines were not heavily weighted as WalletHub ranked Pearl City, Hawaii (18.51) dead last at 182nd.

Most Fun Cities in America (WalletHub)

Overall RankCityTotal Score
1Las Vegas, NV71.38
2Orlando, FL62.42
3Miami, FL55.91
4Atlanta, GA55.73
5San Francisco, CA53.35
6New Orleans, LA52.49
7Austin, TX51.60
8Chicago, IL50.57
9Honolulu, HI49.98
10New York, NY49.35
11Cincinnati, OH49.22
12Denver, CO48.99
13Portland, OR48.86
14St. Louis, MO48.78
15Washington, DC48.67
16San Diego, CA48.33
17Tampa, FL47.83
18Fort Lauderdale, FL47.40
19Houston, TX47.28
20Los Angeles, CA47.01
21Philadelphia, PA45.35
22Seattle, WA44.90
23Salt Lake City, UT44.25
24Pittsburgh, PA44.24
25San Antonio, TX44.12
26Richmond, VA43.35
27Tucson, AZ43.29
28Reno, NV42.80
29Charleston, SC42.31
30Phoenix, AZ41.97
31Dallas, TX41.60
32Knoxville, TN41.03
33Scottsdale, AZ41.00
34Sacramento, CA40.88
35Minneapolis, MN40.19
36Nashville, TN40.18
37Jacksonville, FL40.15
38St. Petersburg, FL40.13
39Birmingham, AL40.04
40Milwaukee, WI39.77
41Indianapolis, IN39.64
42Louisville, KY39.61
43Fort Worth, TX39.48
44Boston, MA39.34
45Omaha, NE39.22
46Chattanooga, TN39.19
47Oklahoma City, OK38.76
48Cleveland, OH38.73
49Kansas City, MO38.67
50Raleigh, NC38.64
51Charlotte, NC38.61
52Tulsa, OK38.54
53Buffalo, NY37.99
54Baton Rouge, LA37.94
55Columbus, OH37.92
56Albuquerque, NM37.80
57Rochester, NY37.48
58Portland, ME37.21
59El Paso, TX37.15
60Madison, WI37.14
61Columbia, SC36.98
62Tempe, AZ36.72
63Colorado Springs, CO36.38
64Memphis, TN36.00
65Henderson, NV35.84
66Grand Rapids, MI35.78
67Mobile, AL35.59
68Virginia Beach, VA35.17
69Wichita, KS35.13
70Boise, ID35.09
71Plano, TX35.02
72Baltimore, MD35.00
73Springfield, MO34.85
74Lincoln, NE34.84
75Arlington, TX34.72
76Oakland, CA34.32
77Huntsville, AL34.29
78Providence, RI34.27
79Rapid City, SD34.16
80Durham, NC34.09
81Detroit, MI33.91
82Tallahassee, FL33.60
83Missoula, MT33.57
84Long Beach, CA33.17
85Norfolk, VA33.15
86Gulfport, MS32.87
87Akron, OH32.61
88St. Paul, MN32.42
89Garden Grove, CA32.23
90Greensboro, NC32.17
91Anaheim, CA32.04
92Corpus Christi, TX32.04
93Glendale, AZ32.01
94Fort Smith, AR31.84
95Overland Park, KS31.82
96Bakersfield, CA31.78
97Toledo, OH31.68
98Billings, MT31.62
99Sioux Falls, SD31.52
100Cape Coral, FL31.49
101Chandler, AZ31.20
102Huntington Beach, CA31.14
103Montgomery, AL31.06
104Fargo, ND31.04
105Mesa, AZ31.01
106Anchorage, AK30.97
107Lubbock, TX30.90
108Lexington-Fayette, KY30.90
109Irvine, CA30.79
110Des Moines, IA30.64
111Huntington, WV30.58
112San Jose, CA30.52
113Winston-Salem, NC30.35
114Fayetteville, NC30.35
115Chesapeake, VA30.29
116Shreveport, LA30.28
117Spokane, WA30.19
118Amarillo, TX29.98
119Tacoma, WA29.86
120Modesto, CA29.85
121Salem, OR29.66
122Cedar Rapids, IA29.50
123Jackson, MS29.45
124Wilmington, DE29.17
125Fort Wayne, IN29.05
126Augusta, GA28.99
127Little Rock, AR28.95
128Newport News, VA28.92
129Fresno, CA28.78
130Aurora, CO28.55
131Jersey City, NJ28.55
132Newark, NJ28.51
133Columbus, GA28.44
134Worcester, MA28.42
135Hialeah, FL28.33
136Irving, TX28.31
137Charleston, WV28.27
138New Haven, CT28.14
139Riverside, CA27.98
140North Las Vegas, NV27.98
141Glendale, CA27.92
142Pembroke Pines, FL27.84
143Casper, WY27.75
144San Bernardino, CA27.74
145Gilbert, AZ27.72
146Las Cruces, NM27.63
147Santa Ana, CA27.45
148Vancouver, WA27.25
149Port St. Lucie, FL27.21
150Juneau, AK26.77
151Burlington, VT26.72
152Columbia, MD26.70
153Santa Clarita, CA26.39
154Stockton, CA26.32
155Peoria, AZ26.24
156Garland, TX26.19
157Bismarck, ND26.09
158Oceanside, CA26.08
159Laredo, TX25.42
160Moreno Valley, CA24.82
161Ontario, CA24.34
162Aurora, IL24.21
163Rancho Cucamonga, CA24.09
164Chula Vista, CA23.90
165Fontana, CA23.77
166Grand Prairie, TX23.77
167Lewiston, ME23.70
168Warwick, RI23.61
169Manchester, NH23.60
170West Valley City, UT23.53
171Brownsville, TX23.01
172Nampa, ID22.98
173Bridgeport, CT22.75
174Cheyenne, WY22.73
175Fremont, CA22.58
176Dover, DE22.42
177Santa Rosa, CA21.80
178Yonkers, NY21.41
179Nashua, NH20.76
180Oxnard, CA20.20
181South Burlington, VT20.11
182Pearl City, HI18.51
