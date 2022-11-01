Whether you enjoy fine dining at a five-star restaurant or trying out a local mom-and-pop eatery, California is a great place for foodies, according to a new study from WalletHub.
The study evaluated 29 metrics, including restaurants per capita, food affordability, diversity and quality.
Cities were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the best score possible.
San Francisco ranked 4th. Sacramento ranked 6th. San Diego ranked 10th and Los Angeles landed at 15th.
WalletHub included 182 cities from across the U.S. in the study.
California Cities that earned a spot on the list
15th: Los Angeles (Los Angeles County) – 58.16 points
20th: Oakland (Alameda County) – 56.23 points
39th: Santa Ana (Orange County) – 51.41 points
45th: San Jose (Santa Clara County) – 49.98 points
49Th: Anaheim (Orange County) – 49.53 points
63rd: Fresno (Fresno County) – 48.25 points
71st: Santa Rosa (Sonoma County) – 46.47 points
76th: Bakersfield (Kern County) – 45.97 points
77th: Garden Grove (Orange County) – 45.83 points
82nd: Stockton (San Joaquin County) – 45.55 points
84th: Long Beach (Los Angeles County) – 45.49 points
86th: Modesto (Stanislaus County) – 45.16 points
89th: Glendale (Los Angeles County) – 44.94 points
90th: Oceanside (San Diego County) – 44.91 points
98th: Chula Vista (San Diego County) – 44.12 points
118Th: Irvine (Orange County) – 42.85 points
119th: Huntington Beach (Orange County) – 42.80 points
130Th: Oxnard (Ventura County) – 41.56 points
136th: Riverside (Riverside County) – 41.00 points
139th: Fremont (Alameda County) – 40.80 points
142nd: Santa Clarita (Los Angeles County) – 40.46 points
161st: San Bernardino (San Bernardino County) – 38.32 points
163rd: Ontario (San Bernardino County) – 37.89 points
168th: Rancho Cucamonga (San Bernardino County) – 36.49 points
177th: Fontana (San Bernardino County) – 32.10 points
Moreno Valley, located in Riverside County, was ranked 180th on the list, making it the lowest-ranked California city in the study. The city earned 32.10 points for its overall score.
The complete study can be viewed here.
Portland, Oregon, was considered the top food city in the U.S. with an overall score of 69.96.