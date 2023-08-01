Three people charged in a case of abuse and neglect of six “severely disabled” residents of an unlicensed senior care facility in Riverside have been found guilty, according to a news release from California’s Attorney General.

Joel Ombao, Ronnel Tiburcio and Nimfa Molina were found guilty of elder abuse for their roles in the neglect and mistreatment of residents at Secure Hands.

The victims ranged in age from 32 to 66 and were found malnourished and “living in filth,” without basic care in a house that did not have the adequate amenities or licensing to care for them.

When investigators entered the facility, they found the victims emaciated and dehydrated and living in “squalor,” Attorney General Rob Bonta said.

Ombao is the owner of several hospice companies. Tuburcio was his assistant and Molina was a registered nurse at the facility. The three were responsible for operating the facility and caring for its residents, Bonta said.

The trial began on June 6 and concluded Monday. Ombao was convicted of four felony counts of elder abuse, Tiburcio six felony counts and Molina guilty of one misdemeanor.

They are due back in court for sentencing on Aug. 25.

“The victims in this case suffered horrific neglect and lack of care at the hands of those who were trusted with their well-being,” Bonta said. “We will not allow those who abuse California’s most vulnerable adults to get away with their despicable crimes.”

Tiburcio could face the stiffest penalty, with up to nine years in prison, Bonta said. Ombao could face as much as seven years in prison, and Molina faces up to six months in county jail.

The case was investigated by the Riverside Police Department and the California Department of Justice’s Division of Medi-Cal Fraud and Elder Abuse, which is tasked with investigating and prosecuting those who commit fraud and abuse on elderly and dependent Californians.

Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez called fraud and abuse on elderly dependents similar to human trafficking.

“To prey on the vulnerable deserves nothing less than the harshest consequences available,” Gonzalez said.