3 deputies shot, suspect killed in hourslong standoff at NorCal home where woman reported being held hostage

A sheriff’s office in Northern California says three deputies were shot and a suspect is dead in a shooting that followed an hourslong standoff.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the shooting happened Thursday at a home in Knightsen.

Deputies had responded to the location about 9:45 a.m. after getting reports of domestic violence.

“The female victim reported that the suspect held her hostage overnight, pushed her onto a coffee table breaking her ribs and poured gasoline on her threatening to set her on fire,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said the suspect shot at deputies throughout the day but refused to surrender. He eventually came outside and shot at members of a SWAT team, striking three, according to the news release.

Deputies returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Two deputies were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

The woman who reported the domestic violence was able to flee the house during the standoff, authorities said.

The Sheriff’s Office has not identified the suspect and no further details were available.