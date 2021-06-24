3 in 5 Californians have now received at least 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Simon Huizar, 13, receives a first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccination clinic at the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA on May 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Three in five Californians have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, federal figures show — the latest milestone in the state’s rollout.

The picture is even rosier when looking at only those currently eligible to roll up their sleeves. More than 70% of residents 12 and older are partially vaccinated at this point, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The latest numbers, although upbeat, show the Golden State still has a ways to go in its vaccination efforts.

Fewer than half of all Californians, and about 57% of those eligible to receive a shot, are fully inoculated — meaning millions more doses will need to be administered before the state reaches the level of vaccine coverage often cited as necessary to achieve long-lasting community immunity against the coronavirus.

