3 rescued after tiny aluminum boat capsizes in San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz Island

A 12-foot aluminum boat that capsized west of Alcatraz on Nov. 15, 2020. (SFPD/Twitter)

Three people were rescued after their tiny boat capsized in San Francisco Bay near Alcatraz Island, authorities said.

The sinking of the 12-foot aluminum boat west of Alcatraz was reported shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, said San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

A rescue boat arriving on the scene found that two of the people had been rescued by a pleasure boat.

The third person was later found on the shoreline of Alcatraz.

All three were examined by paramedics and were OK, Baxter said.

UPDATE TO CAPSIZED 12’ ALUMINUM PERSONAL CRAFT TORAY OFF ALCATRAZ ISLAND



Time it call 1453 hours

Time resolved 1601 hours pic.twitter.com/1bnATeyHh1 — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) November 16, 2020

The @SFPD Marine Unit had a busy day assisting @SFFDPIO @GGNRANPSAlerts @USCGPACAREA with a search off Pt. Lobos, coordinating help for an injured seal lion from @TMMC & recovering a capsized boat near Alcatraz. SFFD rescued 3 from the 12’ aluminum boat. pic.twitter.com/7ASb51LJ6G — SFPDSgtMike (@SFPDSgtMike) November 16, 2020