3,000-pound meth bust at Otay Mesa Port of Entry is 2nd-largest in CBP history

Customs and Border Protection officers found bundles of meth, fentanyl and heroin in a semi-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry on Friday. (Customs and Border Protection)

Authorities discovered 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine, plus heroin and fentanyl, in a semi-trailer at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

The drugs, worth an estimated $7.2 million, were found Friday bundled up in cardboard boxes and tucked in the trailer along with boxes of medical lab supplies, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said.

Authorities said it was the second-largest meth bust in the federal agency’s history. The agency did not provide any information about the biggest methamphetamine bust.

The incident unfolded about 9:45 a.m., after the driver pulled up to the border crossing and claimed the cargo contained medical supplies, officials said.

