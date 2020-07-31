31 workers at 4 Santa Clara County Costcos are infected by COVID-19

Shoppers walk out with full carts from a Costco store in Washington, DC, on May 5, 2020. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Health officials are investigating after 31 people who work at four Costco stores in Silicon Valley contracted the coronavirus.

It’s likely those infected contracted the virus not at Costco, but elsewhere in the community, Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the Santa Clara County COVID-19 testing officer, told reporters.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Costco has complied with social distancing and other health and safety protocols in areas for customers; officials did, however, make suggestions on improvements to employee-only areas.

None of the Costco stores have been closed, and inspectors found the stores to be clean and found people inside to be wearing masks and practicing social distancing, Fenstersheib said.

