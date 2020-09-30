3rd suspect arrested in death of man whose remains were found in lake at San Luis Obispo Co. golf course

A third person has been arrested in connection with the death of a man who was found dismembered in a lake at a San Luis Obispo County golf course earlier this month, officials announced Tuesday.

Donald Anderson and Kimberly Machleit are shown in photos released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 22, 2020.

Joseph Martin Govey’s remains were discovered Sept. 21 at a Nipomo golf course in the 1400 block of Golf Course Lane. His family had not heard from him since late 2018 and they eventually filed a missing person’s report with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department in August 2019.

But Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s officials investigating his death believe the 53-year-old Santa Maria man died in December 2018.

Santa Maria residents Kimberly Machleit, 35, and Donald Anderson, 37, were arrested a day after Govey’s remains were found.

Machleit was booked on suspicion of murder with special circumstances and conspiracy, while Anderson was booked on suspicion of accessory to murder, officials said.

Benjamin Mersai is shown in a photo released by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 29, 2020.

The third suspect, Benjamin Mersai, 33, of Grover Beach, was arrested Monday.

“He was recreating at the same golf course where the decedent’s remains were located,” officials said in a news release.

Mersai was booked on suspicion of murder, accessory to murder and conspiracy. He is being held without bail.

It is unclear how the victim died, what led up to the incident and what role each of the suspects played in the homicide.

Authorities, however, previously said they believe the victim was killed in Santa Maria, dismembered and eventually disposed of at the golf course.

Anyone with information about the crime can call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 805-681-4171, or by visiting SBSheriff.org.