Did you buy a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Fresno in the last few days? If so, you’ll want to check your ticket to see if you are a winner.

The California Lottery reported Saturday morning that a lucky ticket holder woke up with a windfall of money, and maybe a few million reasons to start their retirement early.

The ticket, worth over $4.2 million dollars, was sold at a Vons grocery store on Cedar Avenue in northeast Fresno. The ticket matched 5 out of 6 numbers, missing the jackpot, but still earning some life-changing money.

There was no jackpot winner in California for this draw, but there are over 2.2 million winning tickets.

The winner has the option to receive their prize in 30 graduated annual installments or take the one-time cash payment option.

The winning numbers drawn Friday night were: 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and the Mega Number was 14.

One person matched all numbers in Friday’s drawing. Lottery officials say the ticket was sold in Illinois.