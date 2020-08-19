Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes Death Valley area

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolted the Death Valley area on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The tremor, which was upgraded from its initial 4.4 measurement, hit shortly after 10:30 a.m. It was centered about 21 miles west southwest of Stovepipe Wells, USGS reported.

Weak to light shaking was felt as far away as Ridgecrest, about 60 miles to the south, Las Vegas to the east and Visalia to the west, according to the Geological Survey’s “Did You Feel It?” page.

A magnitude 2.8 quake was recorded in the area less than 20 minutes after the initial temblor.

No damages and injuries have been reported.

Death Valley has garnered attention of late as a sweltering heat wave in California sent temperatures to near record levels in one of Earth’s hottest places.

The World Meteorological Organization is still working to verify a 130-degree temperature recorded in Death Valley on Aug. 16. If confirmed, that would be the hottest temperature on the planet since 1931, and the third-warmest on record.

Separately, down in Southern California, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Fontana at about 10:50 a.m., according to USGS.