For the first time ever, Yelp is ranking the “best” new restaurants nationwide and four California-based establishments made the list. A total of 25 restaurants were featured.

Pomet, a farm-to-table-based restaurant in Oakland, was ranked the country’s second “best” new restaurant. The restaurant is owned by farmer Aomboon Deasy and ingredients used at the restaurant are locally sourced.

Its menu includes Asian-influenced dishes, which are “hyper-seasonal and subject-to-change” mainly due to the ingredients being locally sourced. Only two dishes have remained since its opening in March 2022: the popular Ugly Mushroom Filled Pasta and Salt and Pepper Quail, according to Yelp.

The restaurant also received a Michelin Green Star, awarded to restaurants at the forefront of sustainable practices.

In Southern California, Manzke and San Laurel in Los Angeles and California English in San Diego also made the list.

Manzke, created by Chefs Walter and Margarita Manzke, earned the third spot on the list. The restaurant has a 10-course tasting menu that changes regularly and “reflects the chefs’ deep culinary roots and world travels.”

Fan favorites like Liberty Farms Sonoma Duck, raw Bluefin Tuna Tostada with salsa fresca and “laminated” brioche have appeared on the tasting menu.

San Laurel was ranked as the 21st “best” new restaurant, which Chef José Andrés helms. The eatery features “Spain-meets-California favorites” favorites like “Beefsteak” Tomato Tartare, Duck Breast and Pistachio Cake topped with mascarpone sorbet.

The last California restaurant featured on the list was California English, based in San Diego. The restaurant was ranked 24th on the list.

The restaurant “serves up California charm with an English twist” with dishes like Fish & Chips, “Hot” Scotch Egg and Beef Short Rib.

The “best” new restaurant was Anima by EDO in Las Vegas.

The complete list can be viewed here.