Trick-or-treating or partying aren’t the only Halloween activities.

If you are still planning your Halloween night but don’t want to do the same thing as last year, Southern California has many spooky events offerings that can get you into the Halloween spirit.

A spookly illuminated dinosaur display at the Nights of the Jack event in Calabasas. (Albert Lam/ Westcoaster.net)

A SpongeBob SquarePants display at the Nights of the Jack event in Calabasas. (Albert Lam/ Westcoaster.net)

A graveyard display at Haunt O’ Ween L.A. event in Woodland Hills. (Albert Lam/ Westcoaster.net)

A scary monster display at Shaqtoberfest in Long Beach. (Albert Lam/ Westcoaster.net)

A spookly illuminated skelton display at Haunt O’ Ween L.A. event in Woodland Hills. (Albert Lam/ Westcoaster.net)

Illuminated trees at the Nights of Jacks event in Calabasas. (Albert Lam/ Westcoaster.net)

The Hauntington Beach Manor

The haunted house at Westminster Mall, located in Orange County, is the perfect spooky event for you and your family of ghouls.

This year’s haunted house features creepy monsters lurking behind every corner. Those brave enough to venture into this haunted house can purchase tickets here.

According to its social media account, the event occurs in an abandoned Sears building inside the mall and features a new scary attraction each year.

The event will run until Oct. 31.

Haunt O’ Ween L.A.

This spooky event has returned to Southern California and is a great Halloween event for the entire family. The re-imagined spectacular includes trick-or-treating, rides, games, performances and bounce houses, according to its website.

The event takes place in Woodland Hills until Oct. 31.

General admission tickets start at $36.

The Nights of the Jack

The Nights of the Jack event, located in Calabasas, includes immersive walking trails, pumpkin carving, face painting, along with various food and drink options. According to its website, guests can also experience a memorable Halloween night show during the event.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. until Oct. 31. The starting price for tickets is $29.99.

Shaqtoberfest

Shaqtoberfest, a new Halloween festival, is a fantastic event for the whole family. The event in Long Beach includes rides, play zones, tick-or-treat stations and haunted mazes.

General admission for children retails for $29.99, while an adult ticket is $34.99.