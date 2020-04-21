Dog stolen in Bay Area is found at L.A. shelter 4 months after owner offered $7,000 reward

Jackson is seen in a photo posted to a GoFundMe page.

A dog that was stolen outside a San Francisco grocery store four months ago has been found, KTLA sister station KRON reported on Monday.

Jackson, a five-year-old miniature Australian Shepherd, was stolen on December 14, 2019 outside of the Good Life grocery store in Bernal Heights.

His owner, Emilie Talermo, told the San Francisco television station that Jackson is at a shelter in Los Angeles and she was going to get him on Monday night.

Talermo gained attention across the Bay Area when she hired a pilot to fly a banner over San Francisco to help find him.

She started a website where she offered a $7,000 reward, “no questions asked,” and also opened an account for him on on Tinder in a frantic bid to find him.

“He’s always with me. It’s a very real love,” she told the Associated Press back in December as she explained her all-out efforts. “I just need help finding him.”

No details were immediately available about how the dog ended up at a shelter in L.A.