4 suspected burglars killed in fiery crash near Bakersfield after police pursuit

Four people are dead following a fiery crash near Arvin early Tuesday morning, KTLA sister station KGET in Bakersfield reported.

The Arvin Police Department was chasing a BMW on Monday night when they lost track of the car and called off the pursuit, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 1 a.m., CHP officers found a car engulfed in flames that had crashed into a dirt embankment at the Herring Road off-ramp near northbound Highway 99. Arvin police confirmed it was the same BMW from the earlier pursuit.

The people inside the BMW were reported to have committed multiple burglaries in the Arvin area prior to the pursuit, police said.

All four people in the car died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

A preliminary investigation indicates the car was traveling at a high rate of speed before crashing, according to CHP.