41-year-old missing hiker found dead in Yosemite

“Alice” Yu Xie, 41, and a green backpack are seen in undated photos provided by NPS.

A 41-year-old hiker was found dead Saturday, more than a week after she went missing at Yosemite National Park, according to the National Park Service.

Search crews found “Alice” Yu Xie’s body at the base of Upper Yosemite fall after she had been missing since Jan. 15. Her next of kin have been notified, KTLA sister station KGPE/KSEE in Fresno reported.

Officials reported that she traveled to Yosemite from Mariposa by YARTS bus on Jan. 14 and was a Chinese national living in the U.S.

The park service’s Investigative Services Branch continues to seek information from other hikers and visitors who may have been on the trail to the top of Yosemite Falls on Jan. 14 or 15.

Xie was less than 5 feet tall, weighed less than 100 pounds. She was hiking with a small green backpack.

Members of the public who were in the area are urged to call the ISB tip line at 888-653-0009, online at nps.gov/ISB, or by email at nps_isb@nps.gov.