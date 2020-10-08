42-year-old San Francisco firefighter dies in training exercise

This undated photo provided by the San Francisco Fire Department shows firefighter paramedic Jason Cortez, who died on Oct. 7, 2020, after being injured during a training exercise. (San Francisco Fire Department via AP)

Officials say a San Francisco firefighter died Wednesday after being injured during a training exercise.

San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter says 42-year-old firefighter Jason Cortez was participating in a training drill when he was injured.

Baxter says his colleagues immediately gave him medical care and he was taken to San Francisco General Hospital where he died an hour later.

Baxter called the incident a “training accident” but did not give any other information, citing an ongoing investigation.

The son of a retired San Francisco firefighter, Cortez was married with two children.