47 of California’s counties can now reopen barbershops and hair salons with modifications, Newsom say

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday that the 47 of California’s 58 counties that have provided attestations and were allowed to move faster with reopening can now also open barbershops and hair salons — but with modifications.

The state released these guidelines for barbershops and hair salons in counties that allow them to reopen.

Salons that reopen must only provide services that allow for both the worker and customer to wear face coverings for the entirety of the service, officials said.

This means that haircuts, weaves and extensions, braiding, lock and wig maintenance, hair relaxing treatments and color services can be provided. But services like eyebrow waxing and threading, facials and eyelash services are still not allowed since they involve touching the customer’s face, according to the state’s guidance.

The counties that have filed attestations that they meet criteria for a faster reopening include Orange, Riverside, Ventura, San Bernardino and Santa Barbara counties.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

NEW: Starting today, many counties across California can choose to reopen hair salons and barbershops — with serious modifications in place.



LEARN MORE HERE: https://t.co/6g7JwwcCzl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 26, 2020