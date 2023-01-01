A preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake shook Northern California to help ring in the new year on New Year’s Day, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake hit around 10:35 a.m. on Sunday, just over nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to USGS. This was a deep one, striking about 17 miles beneath the surface.

The National Weather Service in Eureka said there was no risk of a tsunami.

Rio Dell is located about 19 minutes south of Ferndale in Humboldt County.

Ferndale was the site of a 6.4 magnitude quake just two weeks ago which resulted in two deaths and dozens of injuries.