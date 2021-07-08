5.9 magnitude quake near California-Nevada border felt from Bay Area to Bakersfield

This map showing a 5.9 earthquake near the California-Nevada border south of Lake Tahoe on July 8, 2021, was provided by the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake near the California-Nevada border south of Lake Tahoe shook a large swath of the state Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor hit at about 3:49 p.m. about 40 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe at a depth of about 5 1/2 miles, USGS said.

The shaking was estimated to be very strong at the epicenter with the potential to cause moderate damage. People reported feeling it as far away as San Francisco Bay area and across the Central Valley from Chico to Bakersfield.

About 10 minutes later, the quake was followed by a 4.2 magnitude aftershock in the same area, USGS said. As of 4:30 p.m. the 4.2 magnitude quake was the largest in a series of 12 aftershocks, eight of which were in the magnitude-3 range.

We are getting hit with earthquakes here in California!!! I think we are up to 6 in the last 15 minutes! Such a weird feeling experiencing them. pic.twitter.com/Wy8S93sIsj — Krenecki (@DKrenecki) July 8, 2021

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury, but the situation was “rapidly evolving” and more details were expected in the coming hours, California emergency officials said.

We are working closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support to rapidly respond to these earthquakes



We are working closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support to rapidly respond to these earthquakes — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) July 8, 2021

I filmed the earthquake just in case no one else felt it. Did you feel the earthquake? pic.twitter.com/D9IBKElzDB — Charlene Fernandez (@ccfernandez) July 8, 2021

Anyone else feel that #earthquake in the Bay Area? I’m in the East Bay. pic.twitter.com/yMrLZpnpRX — Treehousethreadsblog (@treehouseblog) July 8, 2021