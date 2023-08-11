Authorities in Orange County have arrested five people wanted in connection with burglaries that took place at several area UPS Stores in recent weeks.

The burglaries took place between July 29 and Aug. 3 in Laguna Niguel, Mission Viejo, Aliso Viejo and Laguna Woods.

Deputies from the Rancho Santa Margarita sheriff’s station pursued leads and collected evidence that led them in the direction of an apartment in Santa Ana.

During the service of a search warrant at the apartment, authorities recovered “thousands of articles of personal identifying information belonging to others,” as well as multiple firearms and more than 250 grams of fentanyl.

Three men and two women were arrested by investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department for various crimes, including the burglaries.

They’ve been identified as Mahmoon Ali Aziz, 33, of Irvine, Cody James Boardman, 40, of Whittier, Irineo Rosas Carrillo, 38, of Santa Ana, Paige Virginia Rose Brinton, 22, of Huntington Beach, and Lindsay Nicole Pandorf, 37, of Escondido.

The five suspects were each booked into jail where they await charges related to the burglaries, as well as additional charges related to the items discovered during the search.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact Sheriff’s Investigators at 714-647-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted online or by calling 1-855-847-6227.