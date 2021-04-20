5 more counties, including Santa Barbara, move into orange tier as California’s reopening continues

View of the Montecito Village Grocery in Montecito on March 6, 2021. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Five more counties have moved into the orange tier of the state’s COVID-19 reopening system — continuing a sustained and sweeping unlocking of the economy as case rates remain low and vaccinations ramp up.

Those advancing from the red tier to orange were Fresno, Santa Barbara, Kings, Calaveras and Mono counties, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

Making it to the second-most lenient category of the state’s four-tier color-coded blueprint will those counties to further relax coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses, activities and public spaces starting Wednesday.

Counties that reach the orange tier can allow bars to reopen outdoors with some modifications. Bars are also no longer required to serve food.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.