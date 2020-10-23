5-year-old shot and killed by another child in Merced home, police say

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A 5-year-old girl is dead after police say another child in the Merced home shot her, KTLA’s sister station in Fresno, KSEE/KGPE, reported.

Officers were called to the area of 26th Street and Hawthorne Avenue at around 2:30 p.m following a report of a gunshot at a home. They also received a report of a vehicle leaving a nearby hospital at a high rate of speed.

44-year-old Rodney Matthews (Merced Police)

Officers established that the 5-year-old girl was dropped off at the hospital with a single gunshot wound, and later died from her injuries.

According to Merced Police, the driver of the vehicle leaving the hospital started a high-speed pursuit but was eventually arrested.

Rodney Matthews, 44, was arrested and booked on charges of child endangerment which resulted in the death of a child, felony reckless driving while evading officers, and a prohibited person in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Matthews was also identified as the victim’s father.

No further details were immediately available.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter