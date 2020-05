A fire was burning at Camp Pendleton in San Diego on May 18, 2020. (Kevin McClain)

A 50-acre vegetation fire was burning through Camp Pendleton in San Diego Monday evening, officials said.

Firefighters were battling the vegetation fire in a training area of the Marine Corps base, according to the Camp Pendleton Twitter page.

The fire was 20% contained as of 10 p.m. Monday, they said.

Smoke could be seen billowing through the air from outside the base.

No further information was available.

Update: 50 acres 20% contained https://t.co/QIe3U8sW2d — Camp Pendleton (@MCIWPendletonCA) May 19, 2020