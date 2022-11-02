A 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck hundreds of miles off the coast of California Monday just before 10 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake was registered about six miles deep and 737 miles away from Big Sur, about a third of the way from California to Hawaii, the USGS said.

As of Wednesday morning, more than 70 people had responded to the USGS saying they felt the quake, primarily in the Bay Area and areas south.

The National Weather Service’s Bay Area office said that, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center, the quake was considered “too small and too far away” from the California coast to “issue a tsunami.”

A buoy in the Pacific Ocean that belongs to the Deep-ocean Assessment and Reporting of Tsunamis did not register any “vertical uplift in the water column,” the NWS said.