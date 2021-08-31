6 crew members with COVID taken to San Francisco hospitals amid outbreak on cargo ship

Six crew members of the Global Striker ship were transported to San Francisco hospitals to be treated for COVID-19.(San Francisco Fire Department via L.A. Times)

Six crew members of a cargo ship in San Francisco Bay have been transported to hospitals to be treated for COVID-19, officials said.

None of the crew members who were transported Monday afternoon appeared to be severely ill, but they requested transport to hospitals, authorities said.

Of 21 crew members aboard the ship Global Striker, 19 are positive for the coronavirus, said Pete Vasilarakis, the on-duty public affairs officer for the Coast Guard’s San Francisco sector. The six who were transported by San Francisco firefighters to Pier 26 were taken to UC San Francisco and California Pacific Medical Center.

The remaining members of the crew did not request to be sent to hospitals, said San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.