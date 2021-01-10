6 inmates use homemade rope to escape Merced County jail

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office shared these photos of six inmates they say escaped from the county jail using a homemade rope on Jan. 10, 2021.

Sheriff’s deputies in Merced, Calif., were searching Sunday for six inmates who used a homemade rope to escape from the county jail late Saturday, authorities said.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release on Facebook on Sunday morning seeking the public’s help in apprehending the escapees, who were described as armed and dangerous. All but one is facing charges for violent felonies, including murder

It said the inmates were able to get to the roof of the facility in downtown Merced and then used the rope to scale down the side of the building.

The escapees were listed as Jorge Barron, 20, of Atwater, Calif.; Gabriel Francis Coronado, 19, of Atwater; Manuel Allen Leon, 21, of Vallejo, Calif.; Andres Nunez Rodriguez Jr., 21 of Planada, Calif.; Fabian Cruz Roman, 22 of Los Banos, Calif.; and Edgar Eduardo Ventura, 22 of Portland, Ore.

