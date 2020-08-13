62-year-old woman beaten, raped at Bay Area bus stop; transient arrested: Police

Police have arrested a homeless man on suspicion of beating and raping a 62-year-old woman while she waited for a bus in San Mateo.

In this photo released Aug. 11, 2020, by the San Mateo Police Department, is Alejandro Vanegas Guevara.

San Mateo police Chief Ed Barberini says 27-year-old Alejandro Vanegas Guevara was arrested Tuesday in Redwood City on felony charges including forcible rape, assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Vanegas Guevara has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Police say the victim was at a bus stop heading home the night of Aug. 5 when she was beaten, raped, and, at some point, knocked unconscious.

Detectives identified a suspect in the case after receiving hundreds of tips and poring through hours surveillance video, according to the San Mateo Police Department.

While following up on information, detectives uncovered clear footage of the suspect from video that was taken at a taqueria near downtown, police said.

Vanegas Guevara was identified as the suspect though those surveillance images, investigators added.

Police credited the tips with helping lead to the arrest.

“This case is a perfect example of how strong stakeholder partnerships and a connected community can help take a sexual predator off the street,” police said in a statement. “Thank you to all members of the media for your incredible coverage, and to everyone who shared, re-Tweeted, and forwarded our messages. We couldn’t have done it without you!”

Police also set up a fundraiser to help the victim, who is the sole provider for her two sons as a well as her 90-year-old mother. Anyone who wants to help can find more information at at https://sanmateopoa.org/crime-survivor-fund.