66% of women likely to oppose recall of Gov. Newsom: Poll

Gov. Gavin Newsom greets volunteers working phone banks in support of voting against the recall on Aug. 14 at Hecho en Mexico restaurant in East Los Angeles.(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Patricia Boe cannot imagine why anyone would support the recall.

And the Santa Ana resident — a Republican-turned-Democrat — can’t fathom why any woman would vote for conservative talk show host Larry Elder, the leading GOP candidate to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom if he is recalled in the Sept. 14 election.

Boe is a member of Moms Demand Action, which advocates for strengthened gun laws. She’s grateful for Newsom’s support of gun control legislation. She fears the erosion of reproductive rights, especially since Texas just passed the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the country.

“I just can’t even comprehend if California went down the same path as Texas,” the 42-year-old said. “And having somebody like Larry Elder in the governor’s office, we would be on that track. That is not where I want to see my state going.”

