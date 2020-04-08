68 coronavirus deaths reported over last 24 hours, one of highest rates so far in CA

California reported 68 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, raising the total number of people who have died of COVID-19 to 442, Gov. Gavin Newsom said.

That’s compared to the 31 deaths Newsom announced on Tuesday.

“Sadly, we had one of our highest death rates in the state so far, and that was 68 individuals that passed away over the last 24 hours,” the governor said at his daily news conference on Wednesday.

California have made significant progress in the procurement of personal protective equipment, Newsom also said.

Officials have secured and distributed more than 41 million N95 masks, including about 1 million from the strategic national stockpile, Newsom said.

The governor cited support from California’s partners abroad, U.S. organizations and agencies, including FEMA, as well as the private sector.

