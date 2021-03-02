7 California counties — none in SoCal — could reopen more businesses after bringing down virus case rates

People sit in an outdoor dining area at a restaurant in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (Credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

More parts of California may be allowed to further reopen their economies this week amid both growing optimism as the last coronavirus wave continues to recede, and swirling concern that new strains of the virus threaten to imperil that progress.

Officials are expected to announce Tuesday that seven counties will move from the purple tier — the strictest of the state’s four-category reopening roadmap — into the more permissive red tier.

The counties slated to advance, based on the monitoring metrics the state uses, are Santa Clara, San Francisco, San Luis Obispo, El Dorado, Napa, Lassen and Modoc.

Those seven, assuming they advance, would grow the number of counties that have progressed out of the purple tier to 18, and raise the number of Californians living outside the most restrictive category from about 1.6 million to 5 million, representing about 13% of the state’s population.

