7 Fresno County Jail inmates rushed to hospital after exposure to unknown substance

Seven inmates from the Fresno County Jail were rushed to the hospital overnight after being exposed to an unknown substance, authorities said.

Several ambulances were called to the jail around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday after staff members noticed the inmates seemed ill, Tony Botti, spokesperson for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, told the Fresno Bee Wednesday.

A hazardous materials cleanup crew was sent to the jail. Authorities have not said what kind of substance the inmates were exposed to. Botti said the investigation is ongoing.

All the inmates are now doing OK and are expected to recover, he said.