Nine California small businesses have been recognized by the United States Chamber of Commerce as the best in 2023.

Among those nine businesses, seven are in the Greater Los Angeles area, one is in the Central Valley and another is in San Francisco.

The businesses range from security technologies to restaurants and family-owned automotive repair companies.

The Chamber releases its “America’s Top Small Business Awards” each year to celebrate “pioneers of innovation, entrepreneurship, and community engagement.”

Seventy businesses were chosen for 2023 and will be honored during a ceremony on Oct. 19 in Washington D.C.

The businesses were chosen from a wide-ranging field that included companies from all of the nation’s 50 states, plus Puerto Rico and D.C.

The Chamber evaluated each business based on its business growth, innovation, community engagement and ability to overcome challenges. Seven small businesses will ultimately be chosen as finalists, officials said.

U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne P. Clark called small businesses the “backbone” of the nation’s business ecosystem and said they represent the value’s of America’s free enterprise system.

“They are the drivers of economic growth and embody the innovation, entrepreneurship, and determination that makes America strong. We see that in all of this year’s America’s Top Small Business Awards participants,” Clark said. “All 15,000 inspiring small business applicants are a testament to the courage, creativity, and unwavering commitment required to create jobs, strengthen communities and keep America running.”

The California businesses honored among the best small businesses in America are below:

BenjiLock, LLC, Pasadena: BenjiLock is a security technology company that has been recognized for its approach to blending traditional lock systems with cutting-edge fingerprint technology.

Frank’s Automotive Repair, Inc., Tulare: Frank’s Automotive Repair, a family-owned business since 1960, offers personalized and high-quality auto services with a commitment to excellent customer care.

Leaf Energy Inc., Los Angeles: Leaf Energy provides sustainable and cost-effective mobility solutions for commercial fleets and individuals. It caters to businesses in e-commerce, food delivery, courier, and parcel delivery sectors.

Mírate, Los Angeles: Mírate offers a diverse and inventive culinary experience, blending traditional Mexican flavors with California cuisine and sourcing its cocktails, distillates, wine, and beer exclusively from Mexico.

P.L.A.Y. Pet Lifestyle And You, San Francisco: P.L.A.Y. is a company dedicated to creating high-quality dog beds designed with the well-being of pets, people, and the environment in mind. This business offers ergonomic, stylish, and easy-to-maintain products made from sustainable materials, catering to the needs of modern pet owners.

Postal Petals, Los Angeles: Postal Petals is a unique flower subscription service that connects customers with farm-fresh, top-quality blooms, allowing them to enjoy the therapeutic joy of arranging these flowers themselves.

The Studio (MDR), Manhattan Beach: The Studio (MDR) offers a high-intensity fitness experience that combines elements of Pilates, cardio training, and weight-bearing exercises on state-of-the-art Megaformers. The program provides a unique total-body workout designed to sculpt strong, powerful, and lean bodies.

Torrance Bakery, Torrance: Torrance Bakery offers fresh and delicious cakes, pastries, and baked goods. It is known for its award-winning bakery and wedding cake showroom, full-service coffee and tea bar, and sandwich and salad cafe with catering services.

Twelve AM Co., Studio City: Twelve AM Co. serves as an online store specializing in affordable footwear options in a variety of styles for women.

For the complete list of all 70 businesses to receive the honor, click here.