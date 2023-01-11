Nine schools from the Los Angeles Unified School District were named in the 2023 California Distinguished School List, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Monday.

The California Distinguished School list recognizes schools that have demonstrated excellent work in two categories: closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance, a news release said.

This list focused on elementary schools. Middle and high schools are represented in alternating years.

The LAUSD schools included on the list were:

Goethe International Charter

Renaissance Arts Academy

Balboa Gifted/High Ability Magnet Elementary

Westwood Charter Elementary

Granada Hills Charter

Larchmont Charter

Science Academy STEM Magnet

Richland Avenue Elementary

Canyon Charter Elementary

Elementary schools were selected based on state indicators included on the California School Dashboard. Assessment results, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates, and socioeconomic data were the specific areas considered to determine the list, a news release said.

Over 350 elementary schools from across the state were named and each schools named holds the award title for two years.

“It is my pleasure to honor and recognize these 356 elementary schools for providing outstanding public education and student opportunities. Their innovation and hard work have helped to ensure their students can heal, recover, and thrive—even in the toughest times,” Thurmond said in a statement.

A total of 70 schools from the Los Angeles area were included on the list.

ABC Unified Stowers (Cecil B.) Elementary ABC Unified Wittmann (Helen) Elementary ABC Unified Cerritos Elementary ABC Unified Gonsalves (Joe A.) Elementary Alhambra Unified Repetto Elementary Alhambra Unified Monterey Highlands Elementary Arcadia Unified Hugo Reid Elementary Arcadia Unified Camino Grove Elementary Arcadia Unified Highland Oaks Elementary Arcadia Unified Rancho Learning Center (Alternative) Arcadia Unified Baldwin Stocker Elementary Arcadia Unified Holly Avenue Elementary Arcadia Unified Longley Way Elementary Bonita Unified Oak Mesa Elementary Culver City Unified El Marino Elementary El Monte City Cleminson Elementary El Segundo Unified Richmond Street Elementary Glendale Unified Dunsmore Elementary Glendale Unified Mountain Avenue Elementary Glendale Unified Valley View Elementary Glendale Unified Monte Vista Elementary Glendale Unified John C. Fremont Elementary Hermosa Beach City Elementary Hermosa View Elementary Inglewood Unified Wilder’s Preparatory Academy Charter La Canada Unified La Canada Elementary La Canada Unified Palm Crest Elementary La Canada Unified Paradise Canyon Elementary Las Virgenes Unified Chaparral Elementary Los Angeles County Office of Education Lashon Academy Los Angeles Unified Goethe International Charter Los Angeles Unified Renaissance Arts Academy Los Angeles Unified Balboa Gifted/High Ability Magnet Elementary Los Angeles Unified Westwood Charter Elementary Los Angeles Unified Granada Hills Charter Los Angeles Unified Larchmont Charter Los Angeles Unified Science Academy STEM Magnet Los Angeles Unified Richland Avenue Elementary Los Angeles Unified Canyon Charter Elementary Manhattan Beach Unified Aurelia Pennekamp Elementary Manhattan Beach Unified Meadows Avenue Elementary Manhattan Beach Unified Pacific Elementary Newhall Stevenson Ranch Elementary Newhall Pico Canyon Elementary Newhall Oak Hills Elementary Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified Soleado Elementary Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified Vista Grande Elementary Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified Silver Spur Elementary Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified Rancho Vista Elementary Palos Verdes Peninsula Unified Dapplegray Elementary Pasadena Unified Sierra Madre Elementary Redondo Beach Unified Jefferson Elementary Redondo Beach Unified Birney Elementary Rosemead Elementary Mildred B. Janson Elementary San Marino Unified Carver Elementary San Marino Unified Valentine Elementary Saugus Union Charles Helmers Elementary Saugus Union West Creek Academy South Pasadena Unified Arroyo Vista Elementary South Pasadena Unified Monterey Hills Elementary South Pasadena Unified Marengo Elementary Torrance Unified Joseph Arnold Elementary Torrance Unified Hickory Elementary Torrance Unified Towers Elementary Torrance Unified Anza Elementary Walnut Valley Unified Collegewood Elementary Walnut Valley Unified Leonard G. Westhoff Elementary Walnut Valley Unified Evergreen Elementary Walnut Valley Unified Walnut Elementary Walnut Valley Unified Maple Hill Elementary Wiseburn Unified Da Vinci Connect