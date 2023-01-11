Nine schools from the Los Angeles Unified School District were named in the 2023 California Distinguished School List, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced on Monday.

The California Distinguished School list recognizes schools that have demonstrated excellent work in two categories: closing the achievement gap and achieving exceptional student performance, a news release said.

This list focused on elementary schools. Middle and high schools are represented in alternating years.  

The LAUSD schools included on the list were:

  • Goethe International Charter
  • Renaissance Arts Academy
  • Balboa Gifted/High Ability Magnet Elementary
  • Westwood Charter Elementary
  • Granada Hills Charter
  • Larchmont Charter
  • Science Academy STEM Magnet
  • Richland Avenue Elementary
  • Canyon Charter Elementary

Elementary schools were selected based on state indicators included on the California School Dashboard. Assessment results, chronic absenteeism, suspension rates, and socioeconomic data were the specific areas considered to determine the list, a news release said.

Over 350 elementary schools from across the state were named and each schools named holds the award title for two years.

“It is my pleasure to honor and recognize these 356 elementary schools for providing outstanding public education and student opportunities. Their innovation and hard work have helped to ensure their students can heal, recover, and thrive—even in the toughest times,” Thurmond said in a statement.

A total of 70 schools from the Los Angeles area were included on the list.

ABC UnifiedStowers (Cecil B.) Elementary
ABC UnifiedWittmann (Helen) Elementary
ABC UnifiedCerritos Elementary
ABC UnifiedGonsalves (Joe A.) Elementary
Alhambra UnifiedRepetto Elementary
Alhambra UnifiedMonterey Highlands Elementary
Arcadia UnifiedHugo Reid Elementary
Arcadia UnifiedCamino Grove Elementary
Arcadia UnifiedHighland Oaks Elementary
Arcadia UnifiedRancho Learning Center (Alternative)
Arcadia UnifiedBaldwin Stocker Elementary
Arcadia UnifiedHolly Avenue Elementary
Arcadia UnifiedLongley Way Elementary
Bonita UnifiedOak Mesa Elementary
Culver City UnifiedEl Marino Elementary
El Monte CityCleminson Elementary
El Segundo UnifiedRichmond Street Elementary
Glendale UnifiedDunsmore Elementary
Glendale UnifiedMountain Avenue Elementary
Glendale UnifiedValley View Elementary
Glendale UnifiedMonte Vista Elementary
Glendale UnifiedJohn C. Fremont Elementary
Hermosa Beach City ElementaryHermosa View Elementary
Inglewood UnifiedWilder’s Preparatory Academy Charter
La Canada UnifiedLa Canada Elementary
La Canada UnifiedPalm Crest Elementary
La Canada UnifiedParadise Canyon Elementary
Las Virgenes UnifiedChaparral Elementary
Los Angeles County Office of EducationLashon Academy
Los Angeles UnifiedGoethe International Charter
Los Angeles UnifiedRenaissance Arts Academy
Los Angeles UnifiedBalboa Gifted/High Ability Magnet Elementary
Los Angeles UnifiedWestwood Charter Elementary
Los Angeles UnifiedGranada Hills Charter
Los Angeles UnifiedLarchmont Charter
Los Angeles UnifiedScience Academy STEM Magnet
Los Angeles UnifiedRichland Avenue Elementary
Los Angeles UnifiedCanyon Charter Elementary
Manhattan Beach UnifiedAurelia Pennekamp Elementary
Manhattan Beach UnifiedMeadows Avenue Elementary
Manhattan Beach UnifiedPacific Elementary
NewhallStevenson Ranch Elementary
NewhallPico Canyon Elementary
NewhallOak Hills Elementary
Palos Verdes Peninsula UnifiedSoleado Elementary
Palos Verdes Peninsula UnifiedVista Grande Elementary
Palos Verdes Peninsula UnifiedSilver Spur Elementary
Palos Verdes Peninsula UnifiedRancho Vista Elementary
Palos Verdes Peninsula UnifiedDapplegray Elementary
Pasadena UnifiedSierra Madre Elementary
Redondo Beach UnifiedJefferson Elementary
Redondo Beach UnifiedBirney Elementary
Rosemead ElementaryMildred B. Janson Elementary
San Marino UnifiedCarver Elementary
San Marino UnifiedValentine Elementary
Saugus UnionCharles Helmers Elementary
Saugus UnionWest Creek Academy
South Pasadena UnifiedArroyo Vista Elementary
South Pasadena UnifiedMonterey Hills Elementary
South Pasadena UnifiedMarengo Elementary
Torrance UnifiedJoseph Arnold Elementary
Torrance UnifiedHickory Elementary
Torrance UnifiedTowers Elementary
Torrance UnifiedAnza Elementary
Walnut Valley UnifiedCollegewood Elementary
Walnut Valley UnifiedLeonard G. Westhoff Elementary
Walnut Valley UnifiedEvergreen Elementary
Walnut Valley UnifiedWalnut Elementary
Walnut Valley UnifiedMaple Hill Elementary
Wiseburn UnifiedDa Vinci Connect