70% of Californians have received at least 1 COVID vaccine dose

Seven out of 10 Californians have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, a promising milestone that comes as state officials continue to urge more residents to roll up their sleeves for the first, second or even third time to ward off a feared coronavirus resurgence over the winter.

Reaching that level of inoculation coverage — which happened over the weekend, according to data compiled by The Times — has been a long time coming in the nation’s most populous state. California officially cleared the hurdle roughly 11 months after the first vaccine doses went into arms.

The picture is rosier still when looking just at those who can currently get the shots. Closer to 75% of eligible Californians, those ages 5 and up, are now at least partially vaccinated.

About 8% of children ages 5 to 11, who were cleared for vaccination earlier this month, have already received their first dose.

