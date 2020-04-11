70 test positive for coronavirus at San Francisco homeless shelter

A man sleeps in front of his tent along Van Ness Avenue in downtown San Francisco, California on June, 27, 2016. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

Seventy residents and staff of a homeless shelter in San Francisco have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced Friday.

“We were prepared for this, and we are managing this situation,” Breed said.

The city will re-route medical personnel to address the outbreak, she said.

The homeless shelter is one of the city’s largest. Breed said city officials were aware that homeless shelters and other congregant living situations, such as single-room occupancy hotels, could be locations where the virus could spread quickly.

“We knew that those had the potential of being hot spots,” she said.

