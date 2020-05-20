Breaking News
74-year-old man ICE said was too dangerous to release dies of apparent suicide in Bakersfield

The way Choung Woong Ahn’s family sees it, the 74-year-old South Korean immigrant should not have been in the Mesa Verde ICE Processing Center when he took his last breath.

Lawyers for Ahn had submitted three requests for his release amid the coronavirus pandemic. All were rejected, the most recent by a U.S. district judge on May 13. On Sunday, he died by suicide.

From the perspective of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Ahn was exactly where he should have been.

He spent eight years at Solano State Prison in Vacaville for attempted murder with a firearm. After his sentence was served, he was transferred to the immigrant detention facility in Bakersfield in February for deportation proceedings.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

