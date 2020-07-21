7th death row inmate dies of apparent COVID-19 complications, raising San Quentin prison toll to 12

Another California death row inmate has died from what appears to be complications of the coronavirus amid an outbreak sweeping through San Quentin State Prison.
Corrections officials say 58-year-old Troy Ashmus died Monday at an outside hospital.
Ashmus was sent to death row for the 1984 rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl at a Sacramento park.
He’s the seventh death row prisoner and the 12th overall at San Quentin to die from confirmed or suspected COVID-19 infections.
There have been nearly 7,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases among inmates in the state prison system and 39 confirmed deaths.