Halloween is considered the spookiest day of the year, but not everyone wants to indulge in haunted houses, mazes or watch scary movies to celebrate the holiday.

While many enjoy the thrills and frights, some prefer a cozy night in or a kid-friendly activites everyone can enjoy.

Here are some non-spooky Halloween activities Californians can enjoy this Halloween season.

Pumpkin patches

California is home to one of the best pumpkin patches in the state, based on Yelp reviews. Venegas Family Farms, located in Ontario, is a great place to pick pumpkins and enjoy a day out with the family.

For those who may not want to travel far, pumpkin patches can be found from San Diego to Sacramento during the Halloween season. Other pumpkin patches also have activities like bounce houses, rides and games for anyone to enjoy.

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular

Sesame Place in San Diego will continue “The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular” on select nights until Oct. 30. According to its website, guests can enjoy trick-or-treating stations throughout the park, a Halloween parade and dance party and other activities.

Park visitors can also participate in a costume contest. Tickets can be purchased online starting at $64.99.

Binge watch non-scary Halloween movies

Not all Halloween movies have to be scary. From Disney’s/Pixar’s “Monster’s Inc.” to the 2019 animated version of “The Addams Family, ” families can watch non-scary Halloween movies on various streaming services.

Make Halloween treats

The Food Network compiled a list of 35 Halloween treats, such as graveyard cupcakes and scary white pizzas, you can make with your kids.

Ventura Harbor Village Halloween events

The Ventura Harbor Village will be hosting multiple kid-friendly events for the Halloween season. On Oct. 30, kids can participate in a free trick-or-treating event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The two-hour event includes a Día de Los Muertos coloring station, a DJ set, face painting and other activities, a news release said.

Man’s best friend can also take advantage of the Halloween fun. Ventura Harbor Village is hosting its 10th annual “Howl-o-Ween” dog costume contest on Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Owners can also dress up and compete in the dog/owner costume contest.

Kid-friendly trick-or-treating

Instead of trick-or-treating around the neighborhood and possibly encountering scary Halloween decorations, parents could take their kids to organized trick-or-treating events.

The Collection at Riverpark in Oxnard will be hosting its trick-or-treating event on Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. Reservations are required for this activity and guests can purchase tickets online.

Similar events will happen in Pasadena, Culver City and at the Los Angeles Zoo.

Halloween party games

A night in can also double as a family game night. The whole family can enjoy Halloween-themed games like toilet paper mummy races, no hands donut eating, or pin the tail on the cat.

Aquarium of the Pacific

The Long Beach aquarium will be transformed into the “scarium” for Halloween. From Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, guests can enjoy non-spooky activities like an underwater pumpkin carving show, costume and coloring contests, a vampire magician, and other activities, according to its website.

Tickets can be purchased online.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.