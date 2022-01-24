9-month-old is 2nd baby to overdose on fentanyl in Bakersfield in 1 week: Police

A 9-month-old baby overdosed on fentanyl in east Bakersfield Friday, marking the second such infant overdose in the area in less than a week, KTLA sister station KGET reported, citing the Bakersfield Police Department.

Just before 3 p.m., police were called out to a residence on Lake Street near Beale Avenue for a 9-month-old baby not breathing, according to police. When officers arrived they said they located an unresponsive baby. The baby was transported to the local hospital where it was determined that the baby had overdosed on fentanyl.

The child was revived condition is stable and is in the custody of Child Protective Services, according to police

A search warrant was executed at the residence where the baby was and fentanyl and narcotics paraphernalia were found, according to police. Gabriela Cruz, 23, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of felony child cruelty, possession of a controlled substance for sales and possession of narcotics paraphernalia.

This is the second baby to overdose on fentanyl in a week, with the first taking place on Jan. 15, according to KGET. The infant was also revived and was hospitalized in stable condition.

Both parents in that case were arrested, police said.