9 Oakland officers disciplined over offensive content shared on social media with work phones

Nine current and former Oakland police officers have been given unpaid leaves after an investigation showed the group shared offensive content online while using their work cellphones.

Seven current officers, whose ranks include a lieutenant, were suspended for up to 25 days without pay after the investigation of an Instagram account belonging to an officer who was fired late last year. Two others have since moved to other jurisdictions, which have been notified about the findings.

Investigators determined a former Oakland police officer, who had been fired in 2020 for “other misconduct,” created an Instagram account with posts deemed “racist and sexist” and containing other “deeply offensive content” after his termination.

The probe began in January after news website Oaklandside revealed the Instagram account, called “crimereductionteam,” which included memes and images that joked about police brutality, rape and undermining constitutional policing reforms.

