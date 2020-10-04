9-year-old killed, 3 others injured in Sacramento drive-by shooting: Police

The Sacramento Police Department says a 9-year-old girl was killed and three other people were injured in a drive-by shooting Saturday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:08 p.m. on Haywood Street near Roanoke Avenue in Del Paso Heights, KTLA sister station KTXL in Sacramento reports.

A woman, man and 6-year-old girl were the other injured victims, according to police.

Police say the 6-year-old girl is in stable condition and the two adults are in critical condition.

No information was available on any suspect or suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sacramento Police Department.