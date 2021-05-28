A different Memorial Day awaits Californians as COVID-19 recedes

With the Memorial Day weekend approaching, many Californians are enjoying newfound freedom as progress in the fight against the coronavirus has made it possible for wide swaths of the state to reopen.

Sound familiar?

California found itself in much the same position last year, and for many, the lure of recently reopened businesses and restaurants, along with the tempting normalcy of backyard barbecues, proved too tantalizing to resist after weeks of living under the state’s strict stay-at-home rules.

It was that fateful holiday weekend that helped plant the seeds for what eventually would grow into the state’s summertime surge — when infections, COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths climbed to then-unprecedented heights, prompting officials to reimpose sweeping restrictions in hopes of blunting the pandemic’s swell.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.