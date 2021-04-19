About 10 million Californians now fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Registered nurse Justine Bertulano gives Yolanda Estrada-Saporito of Garden Grove her second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Saturday in Gardena.(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

One in 4 Californians are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as the state continues its dash to widely inoculate residents and ward off any potential resurgence of the pandemic.

Despite the sheer numbers involved in reaching that threshold — roughly 10 million residents have gotten either both required doses of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or a single shot of the currently paused Johnson & Johnson vaccine — federal data show that the state is continuing to lag behind others in terms of completely vaccinating its populace.

California ranks 32nd among all states in the proportion of its population that’s considered fully vaccinated, according to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The highest rates of vaccination coverage have been logged in Maine and New Mexico, 32.3%; Alaska, 32.1%; and Connecticut and Rhode Island, 31.6%.

Among larger states, those same rates are 26.1% in Pennsylvania, 24.3% in Florida, and 22.3% in Texas.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.