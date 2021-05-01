About 11% of Californians are estimated to be vaccine hesitant, among lowest rates in nation

Student registered nurse Camille Endicio prepares Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccination syringes at a new walk-up mobile clinic in Los Angeles on Tuesday.(Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

A number of factors have fueled California’s remarkable turnaround from national epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic to having one of the lowest case rates in the U.S.

But one weapon in its arsenal has gone largely unnoticed: Californians’ general embrace of COVID-19 vaccines.

Federal data indicate only about 11% of Californians are estimated to be vaccine hesitant, a lower rate than all but four states: Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut and Hawaii.

This relative lack of reluctance has undoubtedly been a boon for the state’s inoculation campaign — though a Times analysis shows Californians in some of the state’s conservative rural areas remain more disinclined to get the shots than their urban-dwelling neighbors.

