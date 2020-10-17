About 110,000 Californians have bought a gun since the coronavirus arrived, study says

Freddy Torres of Buena Park shoots his gun at the Riverside Indoor Shooting Range in March, after the start of COVID-19 pandemic. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

In the first five months of the COVID-19, thousands of Californians bought new guns and changed the way they stored their firearms in a bid to counter the unrest, government crackdowns and societal disintegration they feared would be unleashed by the public health emergency, a new survey has found.

The UC Davis researchers who conducted the survey detected shifts in gun ownerships trends that they said are likely to drive an uptick in firearm-related injuries and deaths, including suicides and the consequences of accidental discharges.

By mid-July, the pandemic was cited as a factor in the purchase of an estimated 110,000 new firearms in the state, they reported.

The majority of those sales — 57% — were to people who already owned at least one gun. But the remaining 43% went to people who did not previously own a firearm.

