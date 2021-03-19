After attacks on Asians, volunteers offer protection and support in Oakland’s Chinatown

In this Jan. 21, 2006, file photo, Chinese lion dancers perform in Oakland’s Chinatown. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

As the volunteers assembled to patrol a neighborhood rattled by violence, Katrina Ramos gave a quick tutorial.

People who need help will not always say so, Ramos said.

Study their faces — do they look lost or confused? Maybe a senior citizen carrying heavy groceries might appreciate you hovering nearby, said Ramos, co-founder of Compassion in Oakland.

About 30 volunteers showed up on a recent Saturday afternoon to accompany pedestrians to their destinations in Oakland’s Chinatown after a spate of attacks on elderly Asian Americans.

