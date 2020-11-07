After four years of battling Trump, California politicians welcome Biden-Harris win

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
President Donald Trump talks with Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and as then-Gov. Jerry Brown listens during a visit to a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires in Paradise on Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

President Donald Trump talks with Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and as then-Gov. Jerry Brown listens during a visit to a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires in Paradise on Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

For four years, the dominant politics in the Golden State was Trump vs. California.

The state Democratic Party emerged as the heart of the resistance to Trump’s policies, from immigration and the environment to fire prevention and criminal justice. California has filed more than 100 lawsuits against the Trump administration, which regularly takes shots at the state for what officials claim are failed policies.

Now, the election of Joe Biden will fundamentally reset the relationship between California and Washington at a crucial moment of the pandemic and the economic fallout from COVID-19.

So it was no surprise the news of Biden’s victory met with cheers from California elected officials.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter