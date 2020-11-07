After four years of battling Trump, California politicians welcome Biden-Harris win

President Donald Trump talks with Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, and as then-Gov. Jerry Brown listens during a visit to a neighborhood impacted by the wildfires in Paradise on Nov. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

For four years, the dominant politics in the Golden State was Trump vs. California.

The state Democratic Party emerged as the heart of the resistance to Trump’s policies, from immigration and the environment to fire prevention and criminal justice. California has filed more than 100 lawsuits against the Trump administration, which regularly takes shots at the state for what officials claim are failed policies.

Now, the election of Joe Biden will fundamentally reset the relationship between California and Washington at a crucial moment of the pandemic and the economic fallout from COVID-19.

So it was no surprise the news of Biden’s victory met with cheers from California elected officials.

It's time for America to unite and heal — and @JoeBiden will bring us together and move us forward. I'm so excited for this country and for what's to come.



Thank you, Mr. President-Elect. https://t.co/ci32QS23A1 — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) November 7, 2020

You've made history, @KamalaHarris. Today is a bright day for America and for our future — especially for the millions of women and girls across this country who see themselves in you.



Thank you and congratulations, Madam Vice President-Elect! https://t.co/04c6d0lzbg — Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) November 7, 2020

In 244 years of US history, on this day, @KamalaHarris is destroying glass ceilings: First woman VP. First Black woman VP. First Indian woman VP. Redefining what American leadership looks like, Vice-President Harris instantly becomes an inspiration to girls throughout the world. pic.twitter.com/eOqqYFTwkQ — Nury Martinez (@CD6Nury) November 7, 2020

The majority of American voters have embraced human decency; racial, gender, and #LGBTQ equality; the sanctity and promise of our #constitution; belief in science; an urgent need to address the devastating health and economic consequences of the #Coronavirus pandemic; (1/4) pic.twitter.com/CFaU1uQyWN — Mitch O'Farrell (@MitchOFarrell) November 7, 2020

Thinking about every little girl watching today who can now see themselves in the White House.



Congratulations Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris! pic.twitter.com/yjTVtv2O4m — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) November 7, 2020

.@JoeBiden will treat every person with dignity & deserving of equal opportunity. He will attack systemic injustices — not his fellow Americans. Respect our democratic institutions & renew America’s place of leadership in responding to global threats like COVID & climate change. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 7, 2020

Together, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris will turn hurt into healing and deep-seated divisions into common ground, repair our standing around the world and rally our nation together in this time of unprecedented crisis. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 7, 2020