After going big for Biden, California cities, counties and schools are seeking relief

Young supporters cheer from their car holding a Biden-Harris placard as people take to the streets in Los Angeles on Nov.cn 7, 2020 to celebrate Joe Biden and the Democratic Party’s victory in the 2020 US presidential elections. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn has high hopes for a Joe Biden presidency, saying it could bring the region more money for public transit and an end to overseas trade wars.

For Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf, a Biden presidency would put a stop to her city’s battle with President Trump over immigration raids. And for San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, the Biden era could mean financial relief for cities desperately trying to balance budgets and avoid slashing services.

“That’s foremost on a lot of mayors’ minds right now — just, can we get a relief package through,” he said. “Because I think many of us expect that the worst of the economic crisis is still ahead of us.”

The ticket of Biden and Kamala Harris swept California this year, to no one’s surprise, securing nearly two-thirds of the vote so far. The margins were even higher in the state’s biggest cities, frequently topping 70%.

